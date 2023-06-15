Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – The stormy pattern continues, but there will be some improvement over the days ahead. After a partly cloudy night, a batch of morning showers and thunderstorms will move through Friday, perhaps producing some gusty winds. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend, too, but plenty of dry hours will mix in.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SW/W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Early scattered showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds W-NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 90° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 90° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

