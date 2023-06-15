Judge affirms McCraney’s life without parole sentence

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge formally sentenced convicted teen killer Coley McCraney to life without parole Thursday.

The sentencing was a formality required to affirm punishment given in April by the jury that convicted McCraney of murdering two 17-year-old Dothan students long ago.

McCraney showed little emotion as he stood before Dale County Circuit Judge Bill Filmore.

The sentence to the victims’ families affirms that justice is slow, but the system works.

Dothan teens JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett died in the summer of 1999 when their assailant forced them into the trunk of Beasley’s car and shot each in the head.

“Use your common sense,” Attorney General Steve Marshall begged jurors during his opening statements on April 19. They heeded his advice, rejecting outlandish claims made by McCraney, 49, in a last-ditch attempt to save himself, and returned their verdict after deliberating only a few hours.

After briefly he briefly met Beasley a month earlier, McCraney testified they reunited in Ozark on the night of August 31 when he spotted her broken down car.

Afterward, they had a brief sexual encounter in his truck parked eight miles away as Hawlett waited in Beasley’s car parked nearby.

That following day police found those classmates in the trunk of Beasley’s Mazda 929 about a half mile from McCraney’s home, estimating the bodies had been there since about the time McCraney claimed the teens dropped him off in Ozark after their rendezvous.

McCraney’s testimony proved detrimental to the defense, desperate to explain how his DNA got on Ms. Beasley under relentless questioning by Marshall, who returned to Ozark Thursday for the formal sentencing, as did the families of the victims.

Another hearing in July will determine if Filmore should grant a new trial. Defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Yarborough plan to subpoena jurors for that hearing.

