Historic Dothan Opera House to undergo major renovations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan has big plans for the Dothan Opera House, a historic hub for the arts, that includes an addition to the building.

The historic building was built in 1915, lasting both world wars, but its age is starting to show. Though the Italianate style of this building is classic, some of its amenities need a modern touch.

Some of the renovations will include new finishings and fresh paint. There will also be new lighting that highlights the buildings’ detailed design.

“We want to, you know, improve some of the lighting and showcase some of the fabulous woodwork and carpentry that’s in this building,” David Love, the General Services Director for Dothan, said. “It really is a beautiful building.”

The building’s exterior bricks are also having some restoration work done. The historic building has not had any major renovations since the 1970s, nearly 50 years ago, so the air conditioning unit and sound equipment are due for an update.

“This building has awesome acoustics, but there are times that we need a sound system for a different type of production,” Love explained.

However, a slightly larger issue at hand is that the opera house is not easily wheelchair accessible.

If someone in a wheelchair wants to enter the opera house, they must go through a small side entrance and take a brief ride in a ticket box-turned-elevator. An addition is being added to the building that will make it more accessible.

It will be three stories high and serve as an intermissions area, accommodating more room for guests. It can also serve as a lecture and dining hall.

“It is designed in such a way that it complements the historic building, but it doesn’t try to mimic the historic building,” Love said. “So, it will have a more modem flavor to it.”

Love says that overall, he wants the building to be more welcoming but still maintain its antique charm.

It’s a gem for the local community and the city of Dothan,” Love said. “And so, we want to preserve it and improve it and enhance the experience that people have when they come and visit the opera house.”

Love hopes that the restorations and updates will preserve this century-old building for another generation—and its refurbishment is only the beginning of a much bigger project to update downtown Dothan.

The renovations will begin in the fall and continue for about 12 to 15 months.

