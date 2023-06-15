Freedom Fest: A Guide

A guide to obtaining passes, what to bring, what not to bring, and how to ensure a successful Freedom Fest for you and your family.
By Lily O'Brien
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Freedom Fest will be held on June 30, from 4:00-9:00 p.m., at the Festival Fields on Fort Novosel.

The event will feature various musical artists, and will be headlined by the American hip hop/pop rap duo Tag Team, best known for their smash hit “Whoomp! (There It Is)!” Bounce houses, obstacle courses, food and vendors, fireworks, and enjoyment for the whole family can also be found at the Festival Fields.

With last year’s event being a huge success with over 12,00 patrons, Fort Novosel will be enforcing guidelines to guarantee that this year’s event will be just as safe and fun for people attending the event.

Those planning on attending who do not have a Military ID will need to get visitor’s passes prior to the event, which must be obtained before June 30. In order to pre-register visitor’s pass, guests must also have a valid ID that is REAL ID-compliant or have a second form of identification available to verify their identity.

Pre-registration for visitor’s passes can be located here.

There are also guidelines on what patrons may, and may not, bring onto the base. Listed below is an idea of what guests can expect to be allowed through the gates while entering Fort Novosel.

What to bring to Freedom Fest:

  • Your REAL ID-compliant form of identification.
  • Friends and family
  • Lawn chairs and blankets
  • Lots of water
  • Phones and portable chargers
  • Sunscreen and other sun-protective gear

Prohibited items that may not be brought to Freedom Fest:

  • Weapons (guns, knives, pepper spray, electric stun devices, etc.,).
  • Fireworks
  • Pets (minus credentialed service animals).
  • Glass containers
  • Coolers, tote bags, and backpacks (with the exception for medical and baby care items).
  • Bicycles, scooters, hoverboards, rollerblades, skateboards, or unicycles.

For more information, updates, sponsorship, or vendor inquiries please visit Fort Novosel’s website.

