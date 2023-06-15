Dothan home to first NFL flag football field

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Big things are happening in the circle city! Dothan native and former NFL player Izell Reese made his way home to celebrate the opening of the first NFL flag football field.

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, completed the field at Grandview School. Through support from the NFL Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons, the existing natural grass field was renovated into an artificial turf to host the area’s flag football games and practices for more than 1,000 youth boys and girls.

NFL FLAG is the largest youth football league in the U.S. serving male and female youth athletes of all abilities four to 17 years old. The field will allow these athletes to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment.

Over 24,000 school communities are using NFL FLAG-In-School kits to build high-achieving futures for their students through physical education. (WEAU)

Practice has already started for some flag football teams. Clinics are expected to kickoff in the next few weeks.

