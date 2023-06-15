4 Warn Weather Day: Cleanup underway for residents in Eufaula
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Eufaula has not had a break in the past five years as multiple storms have wrecked the city.
Wednesday, a possible tornado ripped through 431 and damaged State Docks Road near Randolph Avenue. Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says thankfully no one was injured.
