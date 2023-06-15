Child accidentally shoots Dothan woman

Dothan police officers investigate a shooting at Martin Homes on June 14, 2023.
Dothan police officers investigate a shooting at Martin Homes on June 14, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Police, a child shot a woman on Wednesday night.

“It has been determined the adults of the residence had a loaded handgun in an area they felt was safe and not accessible to a small child in the residence,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement. “Unknowing to the victim, the child located the handgun and, when retrieving it, accidentally fired it, striking the victim.”

The woman, whose relation to the child was not disclosed, received a non-life-threatening wound.  The child’s age was also not revealed.

“If you choose to be a gun owner, do so responsibly and make sure all weapons, loaded or not, are kept in a secure, locked area,” Hall said.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person shot in Dothan
Acorye White makes director debut with "Trinket Box."
Wiregrass native makes director debut with new movie
Katherine Todd booking photo
Enterprise woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Wednesday

Latest News

Wind blowing tree down | Main Street (Highway 52) Samson, AL | 6/14/23
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Multiple power outages reported across the Wiregrass
The city of Dothan plans to purchase property across from the Houston County Courthouse to...
Dothan nears $2 million purchase for new city hall to replace courthouse parking lot