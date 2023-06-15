Child accidentally shoots Dothan woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Police, a child shot a woman on Wednesday night.

“It has been determined the adults of the residence had a loaded handgun in an area they felt was safe and not accessible to a small child in the residence,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement. “Unknowing to the victim, the child located the handgun and, when retrieving it, accidentally fired it, striking the victim.”

The woman, whose relation to the child was not disclosed, received a non-life-threatening wound. The child’s age was also not revealed.

“If you choose to be a gun owner, do so responsibly and make sure all weapons, loaded or not, are kept in a secure, locked area,” Hall said.

