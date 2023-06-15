Alabama state surplus property auction starts Saturday

ADECA is holding a surplus auction online. (Photo source: ADECA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laptops, office furniture, vehicles, and even some robotic construction equipment are among the lots up for bid in the next online state surplus property auction starting this Saturday, June 17.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the online auction starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, you can click here. The auction items will be listed here starting Saturday.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

Auction items can be inspected on-site at the Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery Distribution Center at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23.

All known information per item lot is included in the online description. Items are sold as is with no warranty, and all sales are final.

For more information about the online auction, click here or call (334) 284-0577.

