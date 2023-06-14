Wiregrass United Way is looking for Volunteers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass United Way is looking for volunteers to help raise money for local nonprofits and charities.

United Way is a nonprofit that raises money for other nonprofits. They assist a variety of organizations such as:

  • - The House of Ruth, Inc.
  • - Wiregrass Angel House
  • - Alabama Institute for Death and Blind
  • - Coffee County Family Service Center

According to the Wiregrass United Way website, 366,674 individuals are impacted by the funded nonprofits. A total of two million seven hundred fifty thousand three hundred and fourteen dollars was raised last year.

United Way volunteers would donate eight to 10 hours of time each month by going to companies in their area and encouraging managers and employees to donate a small portion of their paychecks.

These volunteers are called loaned executives. They step in when there are not enough United Way employees to campaign at these businesses.

“We only have six staff, and we can’t be at all of those companies at the same time,” Josie Shepard said. “So that is where these volunteers come in.

And they get to come in, help facilitate those United Way campaigns, they get to speak and help make sure everyone has a great campaign.”

All loaned executives are required to attend a one-day training class. To access the volunteer form, click here.  You can email josie@wuw.org for more information.

