Troy University police using new license plate readers on campus

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Campus safety is the goal of the Troy University’s police department, and they say that job has gotten a little easier thanks to newly installed license plate readers.

For the past four months, police have used 12 cameras installed across campus to track those driving onto campus. Those cameras are made by the company Flock.

Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry said the system will alert officers if sex offenders, wanted felons, stolen vehicles or trespassers are on campus.

“We recently solved 18 counts of burglary. This was just from two weekends ago. Without this camera system we would not have solved that crime, I can guarantee it,” said Beaudry.

Those burglaries resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Tristin Dawson. According to court records, he unlawfully entered multiple rooms of a fraternity on campus.

Some students question the new technology, saying they are worried if the cameras detect speed. Beaudry says they don’t and the system keeps people safe.

“I want the community to know that if you have ill intent, if you plan to come on campus to commit some type of offense, there is a pretty good chance that we’re going to have some data on the vehicles that are coming on this campus,” he said..

