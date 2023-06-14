Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person shot in Dothan
Acorye White makes director debut with "Trinket Box."
Wiregrass native makes director debut with new movie
Katherine Todd booking photo
Enterprise woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism

Latest News

K-9 Loki located the child in a remote area that was approximately a half mile away from his...
K-9 officer saves 3-year-old boy lost in ‘very remote’ area surrounded by swamps
Sen. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Include LGBTQI+ Community in Federal Data Collection
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also...
2 escape destroyed Early Co. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms