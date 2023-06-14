Stay weather aware today

SYNOPSIS - Active weather day ahead, we will see two rounds of storms today both could be strong to severe at times. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded most of our area to a level 4 out of 5 or a moderate risk of strong to severe storms for today. This means be weather aware today, the risk for gusty winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible with both rounds of storms. The first round will move through during the early afternoon hours timing looks to be anywhere from 12-4pm. We will see a break before the next round moves in overnight timing looks to be from 12-4am. Have a few ways to get warnings if we see any during the overnight hours. Tomorrow afternoon we will see more storms but the severe risk is not as high as today. Rain chances stick around through the start of next week.

TODAY - Strong storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 80%

TONIGHT - Another round of storms. Low near 70°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 70%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 88°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

