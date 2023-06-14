Multiple power outages reported across the Wiregrass
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple Wiregrass area communities are experiencing power outages at this time, according to information from Alabama Power.
All Wiregrass counties are reportedly affected at this time (numbers as of 6:58 p.m.):
- Coffee County - 1,034 customers
- Dale County - 5,531 customers
- Geneva County - 529 customers
- Henry County - 601 customers
- Houston County - 3,704 customers
- Barbour County - 1,283 customers
- Covington County - 132 customers
- Wiregrass total - 12,814 customers
As of 6:58 p.m., Dothan Utilities has yet to report any outages in the city. We will update if this changes.
Follow along with additional outage information from Alabama Power by clicking here or from Dothan Utilities by clicking here.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.