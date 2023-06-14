Multiple power outages reported across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple Wiregrass area communities are experiencing power outages at this time, according to information from Alabama Power.

All Wiregrass counties are reportedly affected at this time (numbers as of 6:58 p.m.):

Coffee County - 1,034 customers

Dale County - 5,531 customers

Geneva County - 529 customers

Henry County - 601 customers

Houston County - 3,704 customers

Barbour County - 1,283 customers

Covington County - 132 customers

Wiregrass total - 12,814 customers

As of 6:58 p.m., Dothan Utilities has yet to report any outages in the city. We will update if this changes.

Follow along with additional outage information from Alabama Power by clicking here or from Dothan Utilities by clicking here.

