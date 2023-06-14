More Showers & Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight, with more scattered rain on Thursday. The severe weather threat will remain, so remain weather-aware. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then again late. Low near 70°. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.