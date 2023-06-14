More Showers & Thunderstorms

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight, with more scattered rain on Thursday. The severe weather threat will remain, so remain weather-aware. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then again late. Low near 70°.  Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

