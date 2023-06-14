More Showers & Thunderstorms
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight, with more scattered rain on Thursday. The severe weather threat will remain, so remain weather-aware. Daily showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the weekend.
TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then again late. Low near 70°. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 91° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.