Important resources for service members and their families

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It can be difficult to find easily accessible resources for servicemembers and their families. Whether you need parenting advice, have questions about how to enroll your child in local schools, want assistance in pursuing a post-secondary degree, or need help finding a job, News4 has all the resources you need.

Putting your child through school

Moving from place to place with children in tow can be challenging for any family, but it can be even more challenging when one or both parents are serving their country. Luckily, there are many resources to support military families and their children, from Kindergarten to College.

The US Government has resources to help connect parents to childcare resources which are military-operated at Fort Novosel, or military-subsidized childcare through a third party. You can view those resources and more at Fort Novosel’s website.

The Military Child Education Coalition connects students and parents to resources school-aged children need to succeed. One of these resources is MCEC’s SchoolQuest, which provides parents with academic trackers, school search capabilities, and more to put their child on the path to academic success. Learn more about this program and others on the MCEC’s website.

The state of Alabama recognizes Purple Star Schools, which are institutions that showcase, “a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces,”. Included in this list are Enterprise High School, Carrol High School, and other Wiregrass schools.

Scholarship opportunities for dependents

Military spouses and families face a unique situation when it comes to post-secondary education opportunities. Thankfully, the Alabama state and US Government has many resources for families to take advantage of.

In total, military member’s dependents, including their children and spouse, are eligible for almost one million dollars through various organizations. These include the state of Alabama, the Federal Government, and other organizations such as the National Military Family Association.

Finding a job or re-obtaining a professional license

Of all military spouses in the workforce, almost 30 percent must hold a state license or certificate to practice. Due to most military families moving every three years, license upkeep and transfer is an unnecessary hassle during the stress and turmoil of uprooting a family.

In 2018, the Alabama state legislature passed a bill requiring most occupational licensing boards to provide permanent or temporary licenses to military spouses transferring to the state. Included in this legislation are cosmetologists, optometrists, realtors and many other occupations. View the full list here.

There are also many other resources to help military spouses to join the workforce, such as the Alabama State Personnel Department’s state job database, Southeast Alabama Works, and Wiregrass Jobs.

Visit the Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affair’s website, the Department of Defense’s MilitaryOneSource website, Alabama Military Stability Foundation’s resources for Fort Novosel, and National resources for servicemembers and their families.

