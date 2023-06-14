Houston Academy names new head baseball coach

AJ Howard will take over a program that went 25-7 in 2023 to capture it’s third state championship in baseball.(Houston Academy)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The defending 3A baseball state champions have a familiar face taking the reigns of the Houston Academy baseball program.

AJ Howard will take over a program that went 25-7 in 2023 to capture it’s third state championship in baseball.

Howard has spent 10 years with the Raiders as the pitching coach and strength and conditioning coach.

A Houston County graduate, Howard was a standout pitcher and first baseman for the Lions.

Howard was a dominant two way player his junior and senior seasons for Houston County. He hit .555 and had an ERA of 0.57 with 141 strikeouts his junior year. In his senior season he had an ERA of 1.46 and hit .515.

He was named all-state his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Howard’s name is all over the AHSAA record book in baseball. He is in the top 10 for most career strikeouts as a pitcher.

After his high school career, Howard attended Troy University from 2007 to 2011 where he pitched for the Trojan baseball team.

He follows Tony Kirkland who spent 11 seasons as the head coach for the Raiders prior to his retirement in 2023.

