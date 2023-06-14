Dothan schools revamped for second time in a few years

While not as broad, these are the most significant changes in Dothan schools since board members in 2018 approved a massive consolidation plan.
(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan School Board voted Tuesday night to revamp schools, the second major overhaul in only a few years.

On a 4-2 vote, with one member absent, plans were adopted that establishes a 6th grade center at Girard Intermediate School, convert all K-2 schools to K-3 schools, and K-6 schools would be converted to K-5.

Carver School for Math, Science, and Technology would become grades 4-6 and Jerry Lee Faine from K-6 to Pre-K 3.

“The short-term capital plan recommendation is the result of numerous community meetings held during the 2022-2023 school year and steering committee meetings composed of all stakeholder groups,” Dothan City Schools spokesperson Megan Dorsey said in a statement.

Two high schools were consolidated, magnet schools eliminated, and other campuses closed.

With diminished enrollment and a lower-than-average tax base, Dothan city schools are facing financial difficulties.

“With the approval of (this new) short-term plan, local funds will be saved,” Dorsey said. “The reconfiguration of schools will free-up existing classroom spaces at overcrowded schools and populate empty classrooms at underutilized schools.”

Some school districts must be rezoned including Beverlye, Faine, Girard, Heard and Slingluff districts.

The board will have the final approval of the newly designed school zones.

