Dothan PD looking to fill SRO positions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Department is looking to add more officers to their school resource team.

With more than 100 school shootings every year since 2018, many departments are looking to increase security at schools.

Officers who already have certification and apply at DPD can immediately join the SRO program.

“Our children’s safety is of the utmost importance so having them prepared and train efficiently is huge for Dothan PD and Chief Benny,” said Lieutenant Tom Davis of DPD.

Part and full time positions are available at DPD, along with other openings.

“We do well above and beyond the minimum training requirements for our officers all year round,” said Captain Rachel David with DPD. “That training goes on here at the public safety center, other venues here in our city, and at schools and places we travel to better educate ourselves in special areas.”

Applications can be found on the Dothan city website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.