Dothan PD looking to fill SRO positions

With more than 100 school shooting having occurred in the U.S. every year since 2018, Dothan PD are trying to do their part to lower those numbers.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Department is looking to add more officers to their school resource team.

With more than 100 school shootings every year since 2018, many departments are looking to increase security at schools.

Officers who already have certification and apply at DPD can immediately join the SRO program.

“Our children’s safety is of the utmost importance so having them prepared and train efficiently is huge for Dothan PD and Chief Benny,” said Lieutenant Tom Davis of DPD.

Part and full time positions are available at DPD, along with other openings.

“We do well above and beyond the minimum training requirements for our officers all year round,” said Captain Rachel David with DPD. “That training goes on here at the public safety center, other venues here in our city, and at schools and places we travel to better educate ourselves in special areas.”

Applications can be found on the Dothan city website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
Jesse Taylor Dothan City booking photo
Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism

Latest News

A staple in the community for over 100 years has now become a home to Ozark's Chamber of...
Ozark Chamber relocates to historic Holman House
Delta announces the use of CRJ-900s through Dothan Regional Airport.
Bigger aircrafts with first class options coming to Dothan Regional Airport
army visit
Army Warrior Challenge
Vote stalls Barnabas charter school plans
Charter school planned for Dothan on hold