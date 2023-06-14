Dothan nears $2 million purchase for new city hall to replace courthouse parking lot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple sources confirm that Dothan plans to construct a new city hall across from the Houston County Courthouse.

Those plans call for a municipal complex on the county parking lot at Oates and Main Streets.

The city will also purchase nearby property to compensate for about 90 lost parking spaces and add 30 additional spaces.

Those buildings include the Alabama Pardons and Paroles building and a smaller structure about 150 yards west of the courthouse, both owned by the county.

According to those familiar with the matter, the city will pay Houston County $2 million for all properties.

The city is also negotiating with other property owners in the area and the county plans to refigure parking nearer the courthouse to maximize effectiveness.

The redesign would shift courthouse foot traffic to the Oates and Troy Streets intersection, less busy than the Oates and Main Streets intersection one block south, where most pedestrians now cross.

City Hall, constructed in the early 1970s, has seen its best days. Maintenance costs are increasing, and government administration struggles for sufficient space to effectively operate.

The outdated Civic Center arena attached to City Hall adds to the problem with its limited seating and other issues.

Commissioners hope to repurpose those structures as part of City Center, an aggressive downtown makeover revealed last year.

The initiative is off to a good start.

This week, a coalition of government and business leaders announced funding for a genomic research lab with an initial $50 million investment, much of that funding coming from the state and a non-profit foundation.

Work has begun on the historic Dothan Opera House, and long-range plans include a downtown hotel.

In a separate but closely knitted proposed project, the state would widen Main Street and improve access to medical facilities, though there is yet to be a timetable for that work to commence.

While a new Dothan City Hall has been in talks for months, one source said a crucial point in those discussions came when city commissioners relented on purchasing the Houston County Farm Center.

In that agreement, the county retains control of that iconic 40-acre site it had reluctantly agreed to sell, and the city of Dothan maintains its 16 percent ownership.

Commissioners on Monday approved architectural work for a redesign of the Farm Center arena with plans to spend about $2 million—the same amount it will receive from the city—to overhaul that iconic yet dilapidated arena.

Potential plans include a lucrative farmers’ market and multi-use facility that could include special events and intimate concerts.

Years before the Farm Center became dilapidated, downtown Dothan had already become an embarrassment.

When the first mall opened in 1969, businesses began moving out, and historic buildings became in such disrepair demolition crews had to raze them.

A commercial epicenter turned into an eyesore so putrid that those showing prospective business owners around would avoid downtown.

In recent years, downtown has rebounded with successful restaurants and other businesses.

Private investors recently purchased multiple properties, and work is underway on two apartment complexes that will provide housing vital for a downtown resurgence.

City and county commissioners believe current plans are the most significant yet in the area’s resurrection and come amid robust tax revenues.

According to sources, private investors are also considering significant donations for downtown development.

Those involved in negotiations to purchase property for a new City Hall declined to speak publicly because a Memorandum of Understanding that the Dothan City Commission and Houston County Commissions must approve for the project to move forward is pending final agreement.

