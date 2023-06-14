Dothan City Board of Education approves short-term capital plans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At the June 13 Dothan City Board of Education meeting, the Board approved short-term capital plans that will go into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

With a 4-2 vote (District 1 Board Member absent), the Board approved the recommendation of the following actions to be implemented as a short-range capital plan for the district in 2024-2025:

Establish a 6th

Grade Center at Girard Intermediate School

Convert all K-2 schools to K-3 schools

Convert all K-6 schools to K-5 schools

Convert Carver School for Math, Science and Technology from Grades

3-6 to Grades 4-6

Convert Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School from K-6 to PreK-3

The short-term capital plan recommendation is the result of numerous community meetings held during the 2022-2023 school year and steering committee meetings composed of all stakeholder groups. The plan is intended to offer a temporary solution to the districts’ shifting population.

It is the intent that this plan be imposed until additional revenues can be identified that would support a long-term plan. With the approval of the short-term plan, local funds will be saved.

The reconfiguration of schools will free-up existing classroom spaces at overcrowded schools, and populate empty classrooms at underutilized schools.

Additionally, the proposed action will require the rezoning of Beverlye, Faine, Girard, Heard and Slingluff districts. The board will have the final approval of the newly designed school zones.

The board and district will undergo more planning and design throughout the school year in areas including curriculum design, rezoning and more in the upcoming school year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.