4Warn Weather Day declared for Wednesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has called a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, June 14 that will continue into this evening.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“An unusually strong jet stream for the middle of June will combine with our seasonal heat and humidity to help fuel rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Our main threat looks to arrive later this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, too.”

We will provide live coverage as-needed both on-air and online.

