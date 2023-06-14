4Warn Weather Day declared for Wednesday

4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has called a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, June 14 that will continue into this evening.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“An unusually strong jet stream for the middle of June will combine with our seasonal heat and humidity to help fuel rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Our main threat looks to arrive later this afternoon and into the evening. Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, too.”

We will provide live coverage as-needed both on-air and online. Be sure to follow News4 on Facebook, YouTube, and download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person shot in Dothan
Acorye White makes director debut with "Trinket Box."
Wiregrass native makes director debut with new movie
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism
Katherine Todd booking photo
Enterprise woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

Wiregrass United Way looking for more volunteers
Wiregrass United Way looking for more volunteers
Wiregrass United Way is looking for volunteers
Camera safety
Troy University police using new license plate readers on campus
A staple in the community for over 100 years has now become a home to Ozark's Chamber of...
Ozark Chamber relocates to historic Holman House