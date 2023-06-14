2 escape destroyed Early Co. home after being trapped during Wednesday storms

The home is near Quail Country Plantation on Nickelsville Road, just inside the Early County...
The home is near Quail Country Plantation on Nickelsville Road, just inside the Early County line. The home is also near the Calhoun County line.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were able to escape unharmed from a house that was destroyed in Wednesday’s storms, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.

Hilton said the two people were trapped inside the home during Wednesday’s storms.

The home is near Quail Country Plantation, just inside the Early County line. The home is also near the Calhoun County line.

Hilton said just before 3 p.m., the home was “demolished” by the storms, trapping the two people inside.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court
One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person shot in Dothan
Acorye White makes director debut with "Trinket Box."
Wiregrass native makes director debut with new movie
Katherine Todd booking photo
Enterprise woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism

Latest News

Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes reported in central, south Alabama
Resources for service members and their families
Important resources for service members and their families
Large tornado video from Abbeville
Severe weather across the Wiregrass
The Fiber plant on 431 in Abbeville from Sandra Hembree
June 14 severe weather damages