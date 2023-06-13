Wallace’s David Russo hanging it up after last softball camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The end of an era at Wallace Community College as the Lady Govs softball coach David Russo’s final days with the program are coming to an end with his final softball camp this week.

“I just love this place from top to bottom,” Russo said.

After nine seasons as Wallace Community College’s softball coach, he is calling it a career in the Circle City.

“I’ve loved every minute I’ve been here from the second I walked on this campus first as a player and then the last nine years here as a coach.”

Wallace is a place that will forever be home to Russo... Not only did he serve nine years as the softball coach, but another two years as a baseball player back in the 80s.

“This place is very special to me. I feel everything I have in this world and I’m fortunate it’s a lot and it’s because of this college right here in southeast Alabama. Just so thankful that you know Coach Frichter brought me here to play many years ago and it was a dream come true for me to come back and coach and rebuild our softball program.”

Russo has helped put Wallace softball on the map in his nine seasons. The team averaged over 40 wins a year. A lot of memories for the Lady Gov head coach from winning 62 games in 2019, a berth in the Junior College World Series and beating Auburn softball in a fall game.

“There just so many memories and just to leave here like I said, it breaks my heart every time I come out here, I realize what a special place this is.”

As for what’s next for the head ball coach: I’ll be watching a lot of Braves games probably hanging out at my cabin and who knows what the future holds back home but the only thing I do know right now is that I’m going back home.”

