Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) - A new development has occurred in the case regarding the vandalism of a bathroom at a Taylor park.

According to the Taylor Police Department, the suspects were identified due to the camera footage at the park.

The suspects were brought in and interviewed by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, when they later confessed to committing the crime.

According to TPD Sergeant Brad Cain, the suspects’ families agreed to pay for restitutions to avoid the city of Taylor pursuing legal action.

“It would’ve arrived at a felony offense level,” said Cain. “It would not have remained a misdemeanor, which is why the Houston County Sheriffs Department became involved.”

As of Monday, June 12, the park is still open, but the city is unsure when the bathroom will be restored.

“We are still gathering estimates from other contractors to decide how long we need to keep it closed but we will get it back open as soon as possible,” said Cain.

Due to the age of the suspects, their identities will not be released.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.