Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid air will combine with an unusually strong jet stream for mid-June to produce more showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible, especially from damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 88°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

