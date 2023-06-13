Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid air will combine with an unusually strong jet stream for mid-June to produce more showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible, especially from damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 88°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.