State of Alabama allocates $20M to Wiregrass Innovation Center

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I’m not sure that we have ever gotten this amount of money before from the state legislator on one particular project,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.

State legislatures made their way to the Circle City Monday morning to present the City of Dothan with a check, allocating $20M to the building of the Wiregrass Innovation Center.

“This $20 million from the state legislature, combined with the $10 million from our Wiregrass Foundation, will be used in the construction of this 45,000 square foot Innovation Center,” said Mayor Saliba.

The Innovation Center is a partnership between the city of Dothan, HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology and the Wiregrass Foundation, with goals of research, education and economic development.

“What better thing to present a check for than two of our best assets we have in our Wiregrass. Our agricultural area and our education area, our children,” said Representative Paul Lee of Houston County.

City leaders continue to strive for the improvement of Dothan and this allocation proves they have state support.

“This is something that will pay benefits for Wiregrass for the next 30 years,” said Mayor Saliba.

