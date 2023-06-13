Standout Trojan named ABCA All-Region First Team

Shane Lewis has been named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American Third team.
Shane Lewis has been named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American Third team.(Troy University)
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - After one of the best offensive seasons in program history, Troy sophomore outfielder Shane Lewis has been named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Southeast Region First Team.

Lewis, a former Chipola Indian, set the Troy single-season home run record as he hit 27 blasts during his first season with the Trojans. The 27 homers broke a 24-year-old record held by Jorge Soto, who hit 26 during the 1999 season.

His 77 RBI’s rank as the second-most in program history. He also finished the season with 45 walks, the seventh most in a single season in program history.

Game Three of the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championships, presented by Troy...
Game Three of the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championships, presented by Troy University between App State and Troy at Riverwalk Stadium on May 24, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photograph by AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference)(AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference | AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conferen)

The all-region honor adds to an impressive haul of awards and recognitions this season for Lewis, who was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America team two weeks ago, in addition to being named the Sun Belt Player and Newcomer of the Year. He finished the regular season ranked among the top 10 in the Sun Belt in seven offensive categories, including leading the league in slugging, OPS, RBIs, runs scored, walks, home runs and total bases.

