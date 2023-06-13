Pets of the Week: Keen Kirstie and Illustrious Iris

Kittens Kirstie and Iris found their way around the studio today, and hope to find their way to a new home!
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week’s Pet of the Week came with quite the surprise: two pets of the week.

On Tuesday, the Dothan Animal Shelter brought two 3-month-old domestic shorthair kittens into the studio.

Named Kirstie and Iris, these two cats are siblings who are cuddly, sweet, and explorative.

“They’d be a fantastic pet,” said Dothan Animal Shelter employee, Melissa Gideon.

If you are interested in adopting one, or both, of these kittens, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter on weekdays or contact them directly at (334) 615-4260.

More information can also be found on the shelter’s Facebook page.

