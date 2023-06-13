One person shot in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened 4 o’clock at Grand Villa Estates, a mobile home community along Third Avenue and near Ross Clark Circle.

Initial reports list the victim at 61 who suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening wounds.

Dothan police are searching for a possible suspect vehicle that drove from the scene.

No further information is immediately available.

