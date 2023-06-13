One person shot in Dothan

One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was rushed to a Dothan hospital Tuesday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened 4 o’clock at Grand Villa Estates, a mobile home community along Third Avenue and near Ross Clark Circle.

Initial reports list the victim at 61 who suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening wounds.

Dothan police are searching for a possible suspect vehicle that drove from the scene.

No further information is immediately available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Jesse Taylor Dothan City booking photo
Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court

Latest News

Larger planes to Dothan Regional Airport
Enterprise woman arrested for animal cruelty
Peyton Van Dorn Deese was wounded on the battlefield and died protecting his country in 1918.
Ozark Dale County Library honors World War I Gold Star soldier
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges