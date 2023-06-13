Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A lawsuit seeking to bar a student from Dothan High School has moved to U.S. courts. It had been in Houston County Court.

This is a case that could draw a line in the sand regarding how far schools must go to accommodate pupils who require attention beyond what their classmates receive.

The lawsuit identified the Dothan High School student only as “J.C.,” who it said suffers from Attention-Deficit/Hyper-Activity Disorder and Oppositional Defiant Disorder.

Because of those conditions, “J.C.” is protected under the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), and the school system is required to accommodate his educational needs.

In its Houston County filing, DCS said it had done everything reasonable to create individual learning that allows “J.C.” to prosper despite his issues, but his behavior makes that nearly impossible.

His misconduct, the appeal claims, worsened this school year, with multiple complaints during the first few weeks of the term.

Per the lawsuit, “J.C.” skipped school, used abusive language, got into fights, smoked on campus, flipped off teachers and students as well as threatening them.

His behavior continued, despite punishment that included suspension, the school system claims.

Fed up, DCS expelled the 16-year-old in December 2022 for 12 months, per the lawsuit.

However, despite “J.C.’s” alleged woeful behavior, an Administrative Law Judge in March reversed the expulsion and ordered him back to school, ruling that DCS violated his rights under IDEA.

School administrators disagree with that ruling.

Believing “J.C.’s” disruptive behavior harms others, DCS is asking that a judge to remove him from school by overturning the order that forced Dothan High to take him back.

However, the student’s family claims the school system has failed to follow federal protocols to accommodate needs, including following through on an individual education plan required by the federally funded IDEA program, according to the suit.

A federal magistrate Monday gave both sides until July 3 to filed paperwork confirming this case in federal court.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.