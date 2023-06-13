Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification

The law expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new Alabama teachers in order to address ongoing teacher shortages, Ivey says.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified teacher.

Under the law, the Alabama Board of Education would create a list of qualified programs that if completed would qualify a person to teach.

Teachers would still need to have a bachelor’s degree, pass a background check and more.

The goal is to help ease the ongoing teacher shortage.

The law goes into effect this fall.

“As Alabama continues to face teacher shortages, particularly in math and science, efforts are being undertaken to fill vacancies in those positions with qualified persons with academic experience outside the teaching profession. One such approach, HB 342, expands access to high-quality alternative certification pathways for new teachers that comply with rigorous standards, while also maintaining the professionalism and quality of the teaching profession,” Ivey said in a statement.

