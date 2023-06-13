EMA director misled commissioners about drug suspect: Chairman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County’s chairman said Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah resigned after commissioners concluded he had deceived them about a drug suspect he contractually employed.

“There was (that) and some other issues and we decided it best for Chris not to come back,” Chairman Brandon Shoupe told reporters after accepting Judah’s resignation on Monday.

He said upon learning several weeks ago that Jesse Taylor, who faces Fentanyl trafficking charges, was working at the EMA office he told Judah to cease his services immediately.

“I made it clear that (Taylor) did not need to be involved with EMA,” Shoupe said.

However, he claims Judah kept him, misled commissioners when they confronted him, and then placed him on paid leave last Wednesday.

Almost simultaneously with that suspension, Dothan police charged Taylor and 911 dispatch supervisor Amy Johnson Granberry with 12 counts each of computer tampering.

Besides his part-time EMA gig, Taylor worked as a Rickey Stokes News blogger. According to sources, at least one post to that website aroused suspicions that sensitive information had been intercepted.

Stokes, known for his breaking news coverage, posted to his site following Taylor’s arrest that he was unaware of wrongdoing. Neither he nor Judah, who Stokes frequently praises on his blog, are accused of criminal misconduct.

Taylor is jailed without bond after Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson revoked his bond last week on charges that, as a fire medic, he stole dozens of Fentanyl vials from the Dothan Fire Department.

He has a bond hearing before another judge Thursday on the computer tampering charges but, if granted bond, Taylor would remain jailed unless Richardson relents.

Shoupe said applications from EMA director candidates would be accepted beginning not later than Tuesday.

He said other emergency response experts, including Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams, had extended their help in the interim.

