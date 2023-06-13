Elder abuse charges a Dothan man faced dropped

While Gregory Scott Cole is off the hook, his wife, Jessica Megan Cole, will be tried on the exact charges next month.
Gregory Scott Cole booking photo
Gregory Scott Cole booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors dropped charges on Monday that alleged a Dothan man abused and neglected his elderly mother-in-law.

While Gregory Scott Cole is off the hook, his wife, Jessica Megan Cole, will be tried on the exact charges next month.

Dothan police charged Coles in 2020 with abusing her mother, who shared a home with the couple.

Investigators say medical workers found the victim’s body and bedroom covered in feces, and the woman suffered wounds made worse by a cat’s saliva.

Court records don’t reveal why Gregory Scott Cole’s charges were dismissed.

Jessica Cole’s trial, after numerous delays, is set for July 17 in Houston County Circuit Court.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Jesse Taylor Dothan City booking photo
Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director
Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Still from production of "Trinket Box."
Stills from the production of "Trinket Box."
Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Alabama Department of Public Health seal
ADPH: Syphilis cases rising in Alabama
Dothan city and state lawmakers display $20 million check to aid construction of Wiregrass...
State of Alabama allocates $20M to Wiregrass Innovation Center