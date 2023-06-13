Elder abuse charges a Dothan man faced dropped

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecutors dropped charges on Monday that alleged a Dothan man abused and neglected his elderly mother-in-law.

While Gregory Scott Cole is off the hook, his wife, Jessica Megan Cole, will be tried on the exact charges next month.

Dothan police charged Coles in 2020 with abusing her mother, who shared a home with the couple.

Investigators say medical workers found the victim’s body and bedroom covered in feces, and the woman suffered wounds made worse by a cat’s saliva.

Court records don’t reveal why Gregory Scott Cole’s charges were dismissed.

Jessica Cole’s trial, after numerous delays, is set for July 17 in Houston County Circuit Court.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.