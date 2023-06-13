Delman Circus stops in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Delman Circus is making a stop at the Wiregrass Commons Mall this week!

“Delman Circus Founded in 1984 in Mexico City By Mr. Oney Del Manzano and Mrs. Aida Vázquez.Along with his 4 children, Lorena, Jorge, Roberto, and Alberto. With the mission of bringing joy, magic, and fun to all children and adults from all over the world” (Delman website).

The shows offer entertainment for the whole family in the form of aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, beautiful artists, and of course clowns!

Tickets can be purchased on their website for $10 for both adults and children. The circus is also participating in a ticket giveaway according to their facebook page.

Show times and dates:

Tuesday June 13th 7:30pm

Friday June 16th 7:30pm

Saturday June 17th 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday June 18th 1:30pm and 4:30pm