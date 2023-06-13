Cottonwood unveils new field house

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- A major upgrade for Cottonwood athletics as a brand-new facility has been built to include boys and girls locker rooms, a film room and most importantly several weight racks which is an upgrade from the handful the program had prior to the facility being built.

“We went from having the smallest in the county and now we have one of the largest in the county and you know before, at our old facility it was unsafe to do a lot of lift and really, we did not have enough room to do a lot of things we needed to do, and we don’t have that problem anymore,” said Cottonwood athletics director Dustin Harrison.

It was a breakout year for Cottonwood athletics as football, boys and girls basketball and baseball all made the postseason in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Other than players there’s no bigger impact than facilities like this,” Harrison continued. “I think it’s not quite as important as the players, but it’s one of the top things and so we expect big things from them. We think it’s going to be a big-time game changer for us.”

The girl’s locker room is a first for these teams when hitting the weight room.

“It just feels really good to see all the athletes really benefit from this especially the girls,” said senior Laney Strange. “I think it’s going to be a great asset to girls sports and boy sports just to be able to train in our new facility.”

For the boys, they’ll now focus on getting bigger, faster, and stronger.

“It’ll really make it more comfortable, you know, not having a bunch of stress and having to worry about people getting in your way,” said Klete Meadows. “I think it’ll you know; it’ll make it a lot easier for us knowing the small weight room we didn’t have enough room. It was very stressful, and I think this will really help us get comfortable and work harder.”

