Charter school planned for Dothan on hold

According to multiple sources, southeast Alabama’s first planned charter school has delayed its opening for one year.
Vote stalls Barnabas charter school plans
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to multiple sources, southeast Alabama’s first planned charter school has delayed its opening for one year.

Parents who planned to put their students at Barnabas School of Knowledge know of the postponement.

Last year, the Alabama Charter School Commission approved Barnabas for Greater Beulah Baptist Church in Dothan.

It planned to have kindergarten through fifth-grade students, according to plans revealed during a July 20 public hearing.

Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe predicted that Barnabas and its 250 students would cost public schools $3 million annually.

Public funds support Alabama charter schools.

The reason for the delay in opening Barnabas until next year has yet to be made public, and Greater Beulah did not immediately respond to a message.

