Bigger aircrafts with first class options coming to Dothan Regional Airport

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bigger aircrafts are coming to Dothan Regional Airport (DHN).

Delta announced they would use their CRJ-900 series aircraft to fly through DHN, an upgrade from the CRJ-200 series.

The 900 series aircrafts have 26 additional seats per flight. They also have first-class seating and five times the amount of Delta Comfort Plus seating as the CRJ-200s.

As for now, DHN Executive Director Adam Hartzog says the airport will stay at two flights out per day, but their goal is to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Jesse Taylor Dothan City booking photo
Bond hearing sought for Dothan suspect tied to suspended EMA director
City of Taylor and suspect's families agree to restitutions instead of pressing charges.
Suspects confess to Taylor park bathroom vandalism
Dothan City Schools is asking a judge to overturn the ruling that forced it to return an...
Lawsuit seeking to bar Dothan special needs student moves to federal court

Latest News

army visit
Army Warrior Challenge
Vote stalls Barnabas charter school plans
Charter school planned for Dothan on hold
Larger planes to Dothan Regional Airport
Pet of the Week
Pets of the Week: Keen Kirstie and Illustrious Iris