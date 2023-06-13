Bigger aircrafts with first class options coming to Dothan Regional Airport
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Bigger aircrafts are coming to Dothan Regional Airport (DHN).
Delta announced they would use their CRJ-900 series aircraft to fly through DHN, an upgrade from the CRJ-200 series.
The 900 series aircrafts have 26 additional seats per flight. They also have first-class seating and five times the amount of Delta Comfort Plus seating as the CRJ-200s.
As for now, DHN Executive Director Adam Hartzog says the airport will stay at two flights out per day, but their goal is to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.