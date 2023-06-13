Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspicious call caused Auburn police to investigate the Melton Student Center on Auburn’s campus.
According to Auburn Communications Department, the school received a suspicious but non-threatening call to the Foy Information Desk that prompted the probe.
AU ALERT: Urgent. Suspicious activity at Melton Student Center. Avoid the area while police investigate.— AU ALERT (@AUALERT) June 13, 2023
The center is in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, along Heisman Drive.
For cautionary and safety purposes, authorities swept the building and gave an all-clear status.
