Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspicious call caused Auburn police to investigate the Melton Student Center on Auburn’s campus.

According to Auburn Communications Department, the school received a suspicious but non-threatening call to the Foy Information Desk that prompted the probe.

AU ALERT: Urgent. Suspicious activity at Melton Student Center. Avoid the area while police investigate. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) June 13, 2023

The center is in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, along Heisman Drive.

For cautionary and safety purposes, authorities swept the building and gave an all-clear status.

