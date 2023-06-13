Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspicious call caused Auburn police to investigate the Melton Student Center on Auburn’s campus.

According to Auburn Communications Department, the school received a suspicious but non-threatening call to the Foy Information Desk that prompted the probe.

The center is in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, along Heisman Drive.

For cautionary and safety purposes, authorities swept the building and gave an all-clear status.

