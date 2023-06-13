Auburn track and field legend, Olympian Harvey Glance passes away

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Harvey Glance, Auburn graduate, the University’s first Black head coach, and Olympic gold medalist, has passed away at the age of 66.

The Phenix City native won 14 Southeastern Conference championships and four national titles at Auburn before qualifying for the Montreal Olympics in 1976. He won a gold medal participating in the 4x100-meter relay with teammates Johnny Jones, Millard Hampton, and Steve Riddick.

Glance qualified for the 1980 Moscow Olympics but, due to the U.S. boycott, did not compete. Although injured, he also qualified for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic games.

He would go on to medal at various events around the world, including the 1979 and 1987 Pan American Games, 1985 World Cup, 1985 Goodwill Games, and the 1987 World Championships.

Glance returned to the Plains as an assistant coach in 1991 before succeeding his former coach Mel Rosen to lead the Auburn track and field team for six seasons. While there, Glance coached Olympians Craig Hepburn, Samuel Matete, and Victor Houston. He also coached three NCAA champions in Houston, Clark Humphreys, and the 1993 SEC Female Athlete of the Year Juliet Campbell.

He found success as a head coach internationally, leading teams to numerous medals across the globe. Glance finished his collegiate career as head coach at the University of Alabama from 1997-2011.

He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2008.

