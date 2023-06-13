Army brings Warrior challenge to local high schools in the southeast
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Army recruiters are visiting local school football teams to teach them physical and mental toughness along with valuable life lessons.
The Army Warrior challenge offers teams a glimpse into what it is like being a U.S. soldier by completing physical tasks.
Teams learn lessons on leadership and working together, by depending on their team to reach a common goal. These lessons will pay off in the long run when it is time for football season.
The challenge also doubles as a chance for students to consider the army after graduating from high school.
Two other school wil have a chance to participate in the challenge this week. Headland High School will take on the challenge June 14th and Rehobeth on june 15th.
