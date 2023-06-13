Army brings Warrior challenge to local high schools in the southeast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Army recruiters are visiting local school football teams to teach them physical and mental toughness along with valuable life lessons.

The Army Warrior challenge offers teams a glimpse into what it is like being a U.S. soldier by completing physical tasks.

Teams learn lessons on leadership and working together, by depending on their team to reach a common goal. These lessons will pay off in the long run when it is time for football season.

The best teams are led by players, not coaches, so that is what we are trying to get out of this...

The challenge also doubles as a chance for students to consider the army after graduating from high school.

Two other school wil have a chance to participate in the challenge this week. Headland High School will take on the challenge June 14th and Rehobeth on june 15th.

