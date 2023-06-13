Adam Enfinger seeks Dale County chairman seat

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for commission chairman.

“I believe in Dale County. My wife and I are proud to raise our children here,” he said in a statement.

Enfinger is in his first term as district three commissioner, having defeated Charles “Chic” Gary last year.

“I believe that our area has so much untapped potential to make things even better for the entire county and that is why I am running to be Commission Chairman.”

He recently opposed security cameras for the county complex because he said employees did not want them and their cost.

Enfinger also said he would work to establish an employee incentive program that would save the county money.

“The people who do the day-to-day work often have ideas when it comes to efficiency and ways to save the county time and money,” he said. “I would like to establish a program so that county employees can submit their ideas regarding ways in which their departments can run more efficiently,” he said.

He is married to Carla Enfinger and they have two children. They attend church services at Point of Praise in Daleville.

He will oppose incumbent Steve McKinnon and possibly other candidates in the March 2024 primary.

