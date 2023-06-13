The active pattern continues

SYNOPSIS - Quiet to start the morning off but the rain chances will be back this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area outlined in a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms today so just like yesterday some of the storms this afternoon could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds, large hail, and although the risk of a tornado is low its not zero. Tomorrow more lift in the atmosphere will give us a better chance of some stronger storms which is why the SPC has most of us under a level 3 risk for some strong to severe storms on Wednesday all the same risk apply, gusty winds, large hail, and a small chance of a tornado. The unsettled weather pattern stays with us through the end of the week but rain chances will drop a bit after Thursday.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 90°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 72° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.