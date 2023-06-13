2 injured in crash involving train near Hyundai Boulevard

A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai...
A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai Boulevard Tuesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai Boulevard Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 6:29 a.m. at the intersection of Hyundai Boulevard and U.S. 331 in Montgomery County.

Montgomery police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the train was not injured.

ALEA says ALDOT responded to the crash to divert traffic and troopers remain on the scene investigating.

