Watch at 10 A.M.: $50 million project receives funding

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Legislature appropriated $20 million in construction and startup costs for the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Wiregrass Innovation Center, an agricultural research and economic development facility planned for downtown Dothan.

Watch the check presentation and the release of additional details at 10:00 A.M. this morning.

