Wallace’s Snell named first-team All-American

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The accolades just keep on coming for Wallace-Dothan baseball player Kade Snell.

The Wicksburg High School alum was tabbed as a First-Team All-American at pitcher after a stellar season on the mound.

Snell was a perfect 10-0 on the mound this season for the Govs. He pitched 77.1 innings across 14 appearances in 2023. His 1.86 ERA was top 10 in the country in the NJCAA. He struck out 87 hitters while only walking 19.

Snell continued his video game like numbers and shined as a two-way player. He allowed four home runs as a pitcher all season. Snell slashed .396/.467/.693 at the plate this year. He had 28 extra base hits, 13 of them leaving the park. He drove in 70 RBI this season which topped the ACCC. He also walked 30 times while only striking out 19 times as a hitter.

Snell’s phenomenal season gives Wallace it’s third All-American player in the past three years. He joins Headland alum Jake Killingsworth and current Troy Trojan Ethan Kavanagh as back-to-back-to-back All-American selections.

