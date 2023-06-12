Wake Forest ties record with nine home runs, routs Alabama 22-5 to sweep super regional

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brock Wilken hit three of Wake Forest’s record-tying nine home runs, and the Demon Deacons routed Alabama 22-5 on Sunday to win the Winston-Salem Super Regional.

The Demon Deacons won both games in the super regional series, advancing to the College World Series for the third time and first time since winning the championship in 1955.

Wilken went deep in the first, third and ninth innings, increasing his total to an ACC-record 70 career home runs.

Marek Houston blasted a grand slam and Danny Corona hit two home runs with six RBIs. Tommy Hawke, Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee also went deep for Wake Forest. The nine home runs tie the record for an NCAA Tournament game. Houston’s grand slam was the highlight of a six-run eighth inning, and Corona hit a three-run blast in a four-run ninth, as Wake Forest took its turn as the visiting team.

Wilken went 4-for-5 and scored five runs. Justin Johnson, Corona and Lee scored three runs each.

Colby Shelton hit two solo home runs, Andrew Pinckney hit a two-run home run and Mac Guscette added a solo shot for Alabama.

Josh Hartle (11-2) pitched six innings and got the win for Wake Forest (52-10), allowing four runs on seven hits.

Jacob McNairy (7-3) took the loss for Alabama (43-21).

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise
Charles Elburn booking photo.
Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns

Latest News

Snell (pictured) went 9-14 on the weekend, batting an astonishing .643.
Wallace’s Snell named first-team All-American
The Houston Academy Raiders are your 2023 3A State Champions in baseball after scoring the...
ASWA announces all-state baseball lineup
Path to the draft: Marcus Jones
Registration opens for New England Patriots’ Marcus Jones Football Camp
It's just another award for the UA signee who was named All-South District Player of the Year...
Govs' Snell named Community College Athlete of the Year