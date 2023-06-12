Rain Chances Higher This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way this week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The combination of strong winds in the atmosphere and high instability will result in the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

