Rain Chances Higher This Week

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way this week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The combination of strong winds in the atmosphere and high instability will result in the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Rain ending, then partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.