Partial Main Street closure Saturday for Enterprise Juneteenth parade

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Main Street in downtown Enterprise is expected to be closed on Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s annual Juneteenth parade.

The closure, which will be for the portion of Main Street from Brunson to Harrison Streets, will be in effect from noon to 1 p.m. on June 17. In addition, there will be no parking along this portion of Main Street starting at 11 a.m. and lasting through the end of the event.

The Juneteenth parade, part of the city’s celebration and acknowledgement of the “Freedom Day” federal holiday, will start at noon and run from Downtown Donuts to River Bank and Trust. Following the parade, there will be a celebration event at Johns Chapel AME Church from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will include vendors, food, games and music.

“We want to remind everyone to come downtown to enjoy the parade, do some last-minute Father’s Day shopping, and support our local businesses,” said Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery.

Parking options in downtown Enterprise during the event include:

The lot behind the old Yancey Parker’s building on Easy Street.

The lot adjacent to the Coffee County Courthouse on Edwards Street.

The First Methodist Church parking lot on Grubbs Street.

Parking spaces available on College and Railroad Streets.

