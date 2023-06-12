Partial Main Street closure Saturday for Enterprise Juneteenth parade

A portion of Main Street in downtown Enterprise is expected to be closed on Saturday afternoon...
A portion of Main Street in downtown Enterprise is expected to be closed on Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s annual Juneteenth parade.(WTVY News 4)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Main Street in downtown Enterprise is expected to be closed on Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s annual Juneteenth parade.

The closure, which will be for the portion of Main Street from Brunson to Harrison Streets, will be in effect from noon to 1 p.m. on June 17. In addition, there will be no parking along this portion of Main Street starting at 11 a.m. and lasting through the end of the event.

The closure, which will be for the portion of Main Street from Brunson to Harrison Streets,...
The closure, which will be for the portion of Main Street from Brunson to Harrison Streets, will be in effect from noon to 1 p.m. on June 17.(WTVY)

The Juneteenth parade, part of the city’s celebration and acknowledgement of the “Freedom Day” federal holiday, will start at noon and run from Downtown Donuts to River Bank and Trust. Following the parade, there will be a celebration event at Johns Chapel AME Church from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will include vendors, food, games and music.

“We want to remind everyone to come downtown to enjoy the parade, do some last-minute Father’s Day shopping, and support our local businesses,” said Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery.

Parking options in downtown Enterprise during the event include:

  • The lot behind the old Yancey Parker’s building on Easy Street.
  • The lot adjacent to the Coffee County Courthouse on Edwards Street.
  • The First Methodist Church parking lot on Grubbs Street.
  • Parking spaces available on College and Railroad Streets.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers reportedly determined that the suspect, 36-year-old Raven Jamall Gray (pictured), had...
Former Auburn, Enterprise football player arrested after reported shooting
O’Charley’s Dothan location closes on June 11, 2023.
O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors
Former Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah in a WTVY interview conducted January 18, 2023
Houston County EMA director Chris Judah resigns
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Man arrested after brief police standoff in Enterprise
Charles Elburn booking photo.
Suspected Daleville robber faces more serious charges

Latest News

A local firm will consider how best to restore the iconic Houston County arena, which likely...
Commission okay architectural work for iconic Farm Center
Enterprise FFA bring home awards from annual Alabama State Convention
Enterprise FFA brings home awards from annual Alabama State Convention
Enterprise FFA was awarded a gold star national chapter award at the convention.
Enterprise FFA bring home awards from annual Alabama State Convention
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and the Dothan Commission accepts a $20 million check from the state...
Wiregrass Innovation Center check presentation