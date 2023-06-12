Ozark City Schools announces new Assistant Superintendent

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City schools released a statement regarding the new addition to their administration for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Alan Miller has been appointed as the new Assistant Superintendent of Ozark City Schools.

Dr. Miller brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Ozark. His distinguished career in public education includes multiple roles in secondary and higher education. He has served as principal, professor, director of student services, director of secondary curriculum, and superintendent.

In his role as Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Miller will lead the human resources department and will work closely with the Superintendent and Leadership Team to advance the strategic priorities and goals of Ozark City Schools.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Alan Miller to Ozark City Schools. We are excited to have him join our dedicated team of educators, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students and the entire community.”

For more about Ozark City Schools, visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.