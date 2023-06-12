O’Charleys latest Dothan restaurant to close its doors

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - O’Charley’s closed its Dothan location Sunday, a sign on its door confirms.

The message gave no reason, but the Nashville-based restaurant chain has scaled back hundreds of locations in the past few years.

Those closures come as experts point to decreased casual restaurant traffic, increased competition, and labor issues.

O’Charley’s is not the only restaurant of its kind to close in Dothan, so have TGI Fridays and Ruby Tuesday in recent years and, before, Hooter’s failed to make it.

